AEW's Kris Statlander Suffers Torn ACL, Confirms She'll Need Surgery

AEW fan-favorite Kris Statlander will be out of action for the foreseeable future after suffering a torn ACL during this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. During a tag team match involving herself, Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford, Statlander dove onto Kip Sabian outside the ring and wound up injuring herself in the process. The story broke over the weekend via PWInsider, though Statlander quickly took to Twitter to confirm it herself.

"Since the news is out. I told you I'd dive on Kip again and dammit I did," she wrote. "But in doing so, I ended up with a high grade tear in my ACL. Yes I need surgery. Yes I'll be out of the ring for a while. I'll do my best to still show up on your TVs as much as I can."

Despite being just three years into her pro wrestling career, Statlander has already broken out on the AEW roster as a powerhouse babyface. She debuted back in November on an episode of AEW Dark, and quickly climbed up the ranks to earn an AEW Women's World Championship match against Riho in January. After her storyline with the Nightmare Collective was scrapped, she was quickly inserted back into the title picture but came up short against Nyla Rose at AEW Revolution. She picked up her first pay-per-view win at Double or Nothing by beating Ford in an eight-minute match.

Cody Rhodes quickly took to Twitter to comment on her injury.

🦵 👽 Kris Statlander is a force! Incredibly skilled. There’s never a good time for an injury, but she won’t be down for too long. https://t.co/YaikWbxgNe — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 14, 2020

Statlander explained on a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted that she was in negotiations with WWE before AEW jumped in and offered for her to work an episode of AEW Dark in Nashville. After receiving the blessing of her two trainers (Curt Hawkins and Pat Buck), she dove headfirst into working with AEW.

Here's what AEW has scheduled for this coming week's Dynamite.

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. TBD

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Natural Nightmares

Le Sex Gods vs. The Best Friends (Winner Gets Tag Title Match at Fyter Fest)

MJF vs. Billy Gunn

The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

