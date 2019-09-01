Tony Khan Confirms Kylie Rae Was Granted Her Release From AEW

As more wrestlers from across the independent scene continue to join All Elite Wrestling, one wrestler has decided to go the other direction and leave the company. Kylie Rae, who made her in-ring debut as part of a fatal four way at Double or Nothing, was recently granted her release from the company according to AEW president Tony Khan.

“She is no longer with us,” Khan said during the post-show media scrum after Saturday night’s All Out event. “She asked for her release and we granted it. She called me and asked if she could be released from her contract, it was pretty simple. I said ‘Yeah’ and asked if everything was okay. She said, ‘Yeah,’ and didn’t want to be with the company anymore.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Khan described the split as “super amicable.” Following her head-turning debut, Rae was originally booked to face Leva Bates at Fyter Fest in June. However she was replaced before the show by Allie and would not appear at either Fight for the Fallen or All Out.

The promo below marks the last time Rae was on camera for the company.

. @IamKylieRae just moments after her match at #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/OFxjjvkEo6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 31, 2019

On top of her departure from the company, Rae also deleted her Twitter account recently.

Photo: James Musselwhite/AEW