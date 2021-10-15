AEW Makes Amanda Huber All Elite

Wrestling fans around the world were saddened to hear about the death of Brodie Lee, real name Jon Huber, who passed away last year. Since then though AEW has honored his legacy and even signed Jon and wife Amanda Huber’s son Brodie Jr. to the roster. Today AEW announced that Amanda will join her son on the roster, revealing that she is now All Elite, and she couldn’t be more thrilled. Huber took to Twitter to share the good news, and she is looking forward to working with communities as part of All Elite Wrestling. You can find her post below.

“Words can’t express how happy I am right now. The ability to be a part of @AEW and work with the communities is legitimately a dream job. Thank you @TonyKhan @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX”

It really is amazing to see how AEW has continued to honor Jon’s legacy and embrace the Huber family, and we couldn’t be happier for them. Congrats to Amanda Huber on the new position.

As for AEW, tonight is a big night for All Elite Wrestling, as they are going head to head with WWE SmackDown and have put together a Buy In pre-show and a big card for Rampage. Here’s the full lineup for tonight.

AEW Buy In:

Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

AEW Rampage:

CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara) vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) and Junior dos Santos

The Buy In starts at 9 PM EST, while AEW Rampage kicks off at 10 PM EST. Both air live on TNT.

