Matt Hardy Drops a Major Hint That He’ll Be on AEW Dynamite Tonight

Between The Young Bucks popping on his “Free The Delete” series and his many hints on social media, Matt Hardy has been teasing the idea that he is the leader of The Dark Order faction in AEW, better known as “The Exalted One” for weeks. This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite — which will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville in front of an empty crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic — promises to reveal The Exalted One’s identity, and Hardy just so happened to drop a new tweet that points to it being him.

Take the first letter of every word in the list below, then flip it backwards and you get the word “EXALTED.”

Dominant

Extraordinary

Tenacious

Limitless

Almighty

Xaroncharoo

Everlasting -DAMASCUS cometh — The Second Coming of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 18, 2020

To add even more fuel to the fire, Hardy said the last edition of his “Free The Delete” series will drop tonight.

Hardy’s WWE contract expired back on March 2, and has been teasing that he’ll explore free agency ever since. In several interviews since then, Hardy has explained why he chose to leave WWE.

“I am very grateful, as I’ve said in my videos, ‘Thoughts from the Throne,’ that I announced my contract had expired,” Hardy told Busted Open Radio. “If it wasn’t for Vince McMahon giving me an opportunity 20-plus years ago, I wouldn’t have had this life that I have. So I will always be grateful for that. Even if there’s things later on that we didn’t see eye-to-eye on, it is what it is, that’s business.

“When it comes to Vince and the WWE in some feels, I’ve kind of aged out. And I think my brand of entertainment and the way I feel like I have to be utilized isn’t one of their priorities. And that’s fine and I get that. I understand that, and that’s no issue,” he continued, adding that he was happy he was given the opportunity to come back,” he continued. “Nothing against them, it was just time for me to go somewhere else where I want to maximize and optimize my creativity.”

