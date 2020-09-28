Miro Explains How He Came Up With His Finisher's New Name

✖

Former WWE star Rusev, now going by Miro, made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling last week in a tag match alongside Kip Sabian against Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela. The former United States Champion picked up the win for his team after locking Kiss in the Camel Clutch submission, which was previously known as The Accolade but was reintroduced as "Game Over." During a recent Twitch stream, the Bulgarian native explained that he chose the name as a reference to the 1994 Street Fighter movie. One of the many quotable lines from the film is when Raul Julia's General Bison successfully blows up Guile's (Jean-Claude Van Damme) boat using mines, then shouts "Game Over!"

In an interview with Sports Illustrated leading up to his AEW debut, Miro explained why he doesn't hold any ill will towards WWE despite the company releasing him back in April.

We're doing a Q&A about my first AEW match, come join!https://t.co/LpksrVZZJM — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 28, 2020

"People ask me why I'm not bitter," he said. "WWE gave me a platform. I have the best fan base in the world. And that is where I met my wife. I love her to death. If nothing else came of it, I met my wife. So I can't be bitter. There is no point to that."

At the same time, he has admitted he's worried about WWE punishing Lana for the comments he's made on AEW Dynamite.

"Absolutely, but at the same time, I feel like they [WWE] should be professional and they should treat it as what it is and it's nothing personal," he said during an interview with Busted Open Radio. "They always say it's nothing personal, it's a business. Hopefully they do treat it as nothing personal, it's a business because that's what it is and I just hope that it won't hurt her and I really do hope and I've been thinking about this for a long time.

"It's definitely something on the back of my mind, but I know and I pray that everything will be fine because I feel like we should definitely move on. It's 2020 for Christ sakes," he added.

