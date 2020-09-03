MJF Leaves Jon Moxley a Bloody Mess on AEW Dynamite

✖

The go-home show of AEW Dynamite before Saturday's All Out pay-per-view ended with MJF standing triumphantly over a bloodied Jon Moxley while holding the AEW World Championship. Moxley easily won the show's main event by beating Mark Sterling (MJF's lawyer), only for Wardlow to nail him with a cheap shot. The big man continued to beat up the champ as Friedman slowly made his way down the entrance ramp, revealing that his walked and neck brace were completely unnecessary. Friedman then viciously attacked Moxley, going so far as to bite him right on the forehead.

Friedman will challenge Moxley for the company's top championship on Saturday night in the main event of All Out, in a match where Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher has been banned. Mox recently broke the record for longest reign as AEW World Champion, while Friedman has spent most of the year ranked No. 1 in the singles division. Neither man has suffered a pinfall loss inside of an AEW ring.

Check out the full card for All Out below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (-150) vs. MJF (+110)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (-500) vs. Thunder Rosa (+300)

Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho (-120) vs. Orange Cassidy (-120) — the only way to win is by pinfall, submission or getting tossed into a vat of mimosa.

Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara — if Hardy loses, he will quit AEW.

Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Shawn Spears vs. Billy Gunn vs. Austin Gunn vs. Jake Hager vs. Santana vs. Ortiz vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Trent vs. TBD (Winner Gets an AEW World Championship Match)

The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall

The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

(The Buy-In Kickoff): Britt Baker vs. Big Swole (Tooth and Nail Match at Dr. Baker's office)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.