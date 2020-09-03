AEW All Out 2020 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

✖

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Saturday night with the 2020 edition of the All Out pay-per-view. Normally this Labor Day Weekend event would be taking place outside of Chicago at the Sears Centre, but due to COVID-19 the event will be held inside the Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida in front of a limited live crowd. The event begins with Part 1 of the Red Carpet Special at 5 p.m. EST (available on AEW's YouTube Channel) followed by a special Countdown to All Out at 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

The second half of the Red Carpet Special will start at 6:30 p.m. ET, the Buy-In Kickoff Show will start at 7 p.m. ET and the event proper will finally begin at 8 p.m ET. and is available via pay-per-view, Fite TV and B/R Live.

Will 2020 be the year of @The_MJF or will @JonMoxley spoil the campaign plans of his opponent? 2⃣ of the top stars in @AEWrestling battle it for the biggest prize in the #wrestling game, the #AEW World Championship See #AEWALLOUT on #FITE outside the 🇺🇸https://t.co/tsDZKjRHdy pic.twitter.com/X4Mbz4pXo7 — FITE (@FiteTV) September 2, 2020

Check out the full card below, as well as the latest betting odds via BetOnline.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (-150) vs. MJF (+110) — Thanks to a scheme hatched by Friedman's lawyer, Moxley has agreed that his Paradigm Shift finisher has been banned from the match. Moxley recently broke the record for longest reign as AEW World Champion, while Friedman has spent most of the year ranked No. 1 in the singles division. Neither man has suffered a pinfall loss inside of an AEW ring.

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (-500) vs. Thunder Rosa (+300)

Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho (-120) vs. Orange Cassidy (-120) — the only way to win is by pinfall, submission or getting tossed into a vat of mimosa.

Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara — if Hardy loses, he will quit AEW.

Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Shawn Spears vs. Billy Gunn vs. Austin Gunn vs. Jake Hager vs. Santana vs. Ortiz vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Trent vs. TBD

The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall

The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

(The Buy-In Kickoff): Britt Baker vs. Big Swole (Tooth and Nail Match at Dr. Baker's office)

