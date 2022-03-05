AEW Rampage: Christian Cage Claims Final Spot in Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

The main event of tonight’s AEW Rampage was for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution between Christian Cage and Ethan Page, and it started out with a flurry of punches. Page had the upper hand after unloading several punches on Cage in the corner, but Cage then got some revenge and sent Page out of the ring and then hit a Baseball Dropkick to send Page to the floor. Page then seemed to poke him in the eye and then pushed him towards the floor, and Page took a minute to taunt Cage and let the crowd know how good he was.

Cage got back in it briefly but Page kept up the attack, pulling Cage off the turnbuckle and slamming him to the mat, following it up by lifting him high in the air (with some bravado to impress the crowd) and then slamming him down to the mat on his back. Page then went for a hold but Cage got to his feet and hit Page with elbows. Page got him outside and went to throw him into the steel steps but Cage blocked it and slammed Page down on the floor.

Cage unleashed some punches on Page in the corner and then slung him to the mat and followed with a pin but Page kicked out. Then Cage stood on Page’s back and put pressure on Page’s chest against the ropes and then followed it up with a slap to the face. Page got to his feet briefly but was soon sent back down to the mat.

Page hit a Cutter out of nowhere and went for the pin but Cage kicked out. Page went for a punch but he missed and Cage brought his head down on the top rope. He hit a diving headbutt and went for the pin but Page kicked out.

Page got to his feet and Cage went for the charge but Page caught him and slammed into him, but Cage kicked out of the pin attempt. Page lifted Cage and went for Ego’s Edge but Cage countered with a Spear and went for a pin, but Page kicked out.

Then Page sent Cage into the corner, slamming Cage’s shoulder into the post. Page lifted Cage up again and went for Ego’s Edge but Cage reversed it and got the pin and the win, earning the final spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

Cage joins Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Wardlow, Keith Lee, and Orange Cassidy, and whoever wins will earn a shot at the TNT Championship.

You can find the updated card below.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Orange Cassidy vs Ricky Starks vs Christian Cage.

Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs MJF

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (C) vs Adam Cole

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker (C) vs Thunder Rosa

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs Tay Conti

Tornado Trios Match: AHFO (Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isiah Kassidy) vs Sting, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin

AEW Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (C) vs reDRagon vs TBD

Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley

AEW Revolution takes place on March 6th at 7 PM CST on FITE TV.