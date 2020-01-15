AEW to Launch Second Show, Signs Extension With WarnerMedia

All Elite Wrestling’s partnership with WarnerMedia will continue to grow in the coming years, according to a new press release from the company on Wednesday. According to the release, the young promotion has signed a new extension with the company to keep AEW Dynamite on TNT through 2023. WarnerMedia has also given the green light for a second weekly wrestling show, though no details were given about names, start dates or if it will air on TNT each week. Dynamite’s latest episode, AEW: Bash at the Beach, will take place this Wednesday night at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.

“WarnerMedia announced today an expanded relationship with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the groundbreaking new wrestling league that has already redefined wrestling with resounding success after only a few months,” the press release read. “WarnerMedia has extended their deal for AEW: DYNAMITE, a top 20 new cable unscripted series, through 2023. In addition, the parties have agreed to launch another night of AEW action, offering more of the fans’ favorite wrestlers, with a second show straight-to-series.”

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone — above all, the fans,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”

“When Tony Khan first shared with me his idea of starting a new wrestling league, I was impressed by his audacity to go up against a contender that has been the only game in town for twenty years, and ultimately believed that together we could bring his vision for a new, authentic, gritty product to bear,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS, and truTV, said. “The fans have spoken and after only three months, we have seen AEW shake up the wrestling world and this will only continue as we build upon this momentum.”