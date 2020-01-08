AEW Releases First Official Rankings for 2020

All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed prior to the new year that the win-loss records for every wrestler on the roster would be reset annually, starting at the beginning of 2020. On Wednesday the promotion followed up by putting out its first official rankings for the year for the singles, women’s and tag team divisions. This week’s AEW Dynamite will likely shake things up even further, as The Rhodes Brothers take on The Lucha Bros., Jurassic Express faces The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy in a six-man tag match, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page team up against Private Party, Christopher Daniels takes on Sammy Guevara and Kris Statlander challenges Riho for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Starting off with the men’s rankings, No. 1 contender Jon Moxley still leads the pack after picking up his first victory of the year over Trent. Over the weekend he returned to New Japan and won on back-to-back nights at Wrestle Kingdom 14, reclaiming his IWGP United States Championship.

Official #AEW Men’s Singles Rankings

Official #AEW Men's Singles Rankings

As of Wednesday, January 8th, 2020

Over in the women’s division Statlander holds the No. 1 contender spot, though Awesome Kong is the only one in the top five who secured a win on the New Year’s Day episode of Dynamite.

Official #AEW Women’s Singles Rankings

Official #AEW Women's Singles Rankings

As of Wednesday, January 8th, 2020

Finally the tag team division’s rankings have been wiped clean, though Santana & Ortiz are currently listed as the No. 1 contenders.

Official #AEW Tag Team Rankings

Official #AEW Tag Team Rankings

As of Wednesday, January 8th, 2020

After beating Hiroshi Tanahashi on Saturday night at Wrestle Kingdom, Chris Jericho publicly pushed for a partnership between AEW and New Japan.

“Put aside all hurt feelings, put aside all the egos, put aside all of the issues and politics and concentrate on great wrestling matches and big business,” Jericho said. “I haven’t been doing this at the highest of levels for 29 years as what some people say the greatest of all time because I’m a stupid business man. I can see the amount of money that we could make together with AEW and New Japan, both here in Japan and in the United States, and Canada, and England, and Australia, and all around the world. So even though I beat Tanahashi tonight, I would be more than willing to wrestle him again, any time, and I’d be willing to give him an AEW title shot. And [Kazuchika] Okada. And [Tetsuya] Naito, and [Minoru] Suzuki, and [Kota] Ibushi and [Will] Ospreay.”