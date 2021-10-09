AEW Reveals Big Cards for Next Week’s Dynamite and Rampage

Next week’s AEW cards for Dynamite and Rampage have been revealed, and there’s a lot to get excited for on both shows. Next week is an odd one as far as scheduling, as Dynamite will not be on Wednesday like normal, but will air on Saturday night and will take place in Miami, Florida. Rampage will still be on its typically Friday night slot, but it will be going head to head with SmackDown thanks to a supersized episode of the Blue Brand that will extend it by half an hour, though it won’t be on FOX but rather FS1 (due to the MLB playoffs).

So, what about the actual matches? Well, starting out with Dynamite, fans will get to see Malakai Black, the Lucha Brothers, Bryan Danielson, and Bobby Fish in action, and you can see everything on deck below (via WrestlingNews.co).

Dante Martin vs Malakai Black

Bryan Danielson vs Bobby Fish

Lucha Brothers vs a masked tag team (AAA World Tag Team Championship match)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament brackets revealed

Over on Rampage, CM Punk will once again be in action as well as Ruby Soho, and you can check out all three matches below.

CM Punk vs Matt Sydal

Ruby Soho vs The Bunny

Inner Circle vs Men of the Year and Junior Dos Santos

CM Punk has been in action quite a bit on Rampage, though this will be one of the few times Danielson has wrestled on the show and not just featured in an interview segment. Fish recently moved over from NXT after being released by WWE, and he is also signed to MLW.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Punk, as Lio Rush (who recently made his AEW return) helped get the match set up for Sydal with Punk. Does that mean we might see Rush vs Punk next? We’ll have to wait and see, but Punk is moving through the roster at a pretty steady pace. He’s already had matches with Powerhouse Hobbs, Darby Allin, and Daniel Garcia.

As for Soho, she’s coming off of a great match for the Women’s World Championship with Champion Britt Baker, and looks to get another win in her column against The Bunny. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Soho, especially after how great her last match was.

