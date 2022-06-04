AEW Reveals Plans to Crown Interim World Champion

✖

CM Punk shared some unfortunate news with AEW fans during tonight's episode of Rampage, revealing that he is injured and will require surgery. That means he will be out of action for a bit, and he said during his promo he didn't want to hold up AEW and all the talent that could compete for the AEW World Championship. After some conflicting comments by the commentary team, AEW explained that he had not vacated the Title, and that they will hold a Battle Royal on next Wednesday's Dynamite to determine who will face Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door.

We aren't sure who will be in the battle royal just yet, but Punk mentioned two people in his promo. One was Moxley, who is already set to be in the mix, and the other was Bryan Danielson. I would make sense for Danielson to be in the mix as well, and we could potentially be seeing Danielson vs Moxley for the AEW Interim World Championship.

During his promo, Punk said "I have loved every single second I've been in this ring. Every single time I've been in this ring in front of all of you has been a gift I never thought I'd get to experience ever again. Here's the bad news. The bad news is I'm injured and I need surgery. A couple of things are broken, the biggest one is my heart. Because I'd love nothing more to perform in front of all of you and I wanted to go on a hell of a run."

"The good news is I can still do all that. I told you I was going to go until the wheels fall off and they are still there and haven't fallen off, it's just that one of them happens to be broken," Punk said. "I've been through worse and this is a bump in the road. It hurts like hell. I want to wrestle for you. I want to wrestle right now. That being said, let's talk about this Title. I told Tony before I came out here that I don't want to hold this up. There's a laundry list of talent that could be filling my shoes and be Champion. I'm talking Bryan Danielson. I'm talking Jon Moxley. But Tony told me he believes in CM Punk, and he believes this is a bump in the road."

Punk ended with "The get back is going to be better than the setback. I'm Champion for a reason, and I'm going to show you why I'm coming back faster, stronger, and hungrier than ever before, and I will prove why I'm the best in the world!"

