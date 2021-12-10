AEW’s Britt Baker, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin Reveal C2E2 Street Fighter Crossovers

When you have a wrestling company with so many video games on its roster, you are bound to have some amazing crossovers. One such crossover is AEW, NERDS Clothing, and Street Fighter, who collaborated on a previous round of awesome shirts teaming up AEW starts with Street Fighter characters for New York Comic-Con. Now they’ve teamed up again, and we have three new crossover shirts that fans are definitely going to want. They include Britt Baker, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin, who will be mashed up with Street Fighter’s Chun-Li, Sagat, and Dhalsim, and you can find all of the shirts below.

The limited-edition AEW Street Fighter shirts will be debuting at C2E2, and they will be available at AEW’s booth #298 from Friday through Sunday, though quantities will be limited.

These shirts look amazing, and we’ll start with Chun-Li vs Britt Baker, which has Chun-Li hitting her rapid-fire kicks while Baker pulls down her glove to set up the Lockjaw, while splashes of red provide the backdrop.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson vs Sagat has both characters against a classic background while they both execute powerful knee strikes, with yellow and blue effects colliding. Then we have Darby Allin vs Dhalsim, and this one is epic, as it features Allin hitting a Coffin Drop while Dhalsim tries to stop him with his fire breath.

The last set of collaborations starred Jon Moxley vs Guile, Adam Cole vs Ryu, and CM Punk vs Balrog. If this keeps up, we’ll have another set of three crossovers at the next big convention, and with so many options to pull from on both the AEW and Street Fighter side, I can’t wait to see who they team up next.

So, what other combinations should Capcom, NERDS Clothing, and AEW reveal? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming and wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!