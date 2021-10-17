AEW Reveals World Title Eliminator Tournament Bracket

Tonight’s Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite concluded with a fantastic main event between Bryan Danielson and Bobby Fish, but AEW wasn’t quite done yet. They then revealed the full bracket for the World Title Eliminator Tournament, which will culminate at Full Gear, and it includes some big names who could challenge Kenny Omega for his AEW World Championship. You can check out the full bracket below, and the good news is we don’t have to wait much longer for it to kick off, as the first match will take place during next week’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

First is a match between Dark Order’s 10 and Jon Moxley, the latter of which completely squashed Wheeler Yuta in tonight’s matchup. Then there’s Orange Cassidy taking on Powerhouse Hobbs, followed by Dustin Rhodes taking on Bryan Danielson. Finally, there’s Lance Archer taking on Eddie Kingston.

Next week’s Rampage will feature two of those matches, including Cassidy vs Hobbs, while Dynamite will feature Archer vs Kingston and Rhodes vs Danielson. It wasn’t announced, but that probably means 10 and Moxley will meet on Rampage.

As for Full Gear, thanks to a tease from Tony Khan that card might’ve already leaked. The list featured a number of anticipated matchups, including MJF vs Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson. Here are the matches revealed on Khan’s list.

Hangman Adam Page vs AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Cody Rhodes vs Malakai Black/Andrade El Idolo/Miro

Thunder Rosa vs Jade Cargill

Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson

Inner Circle vs American Top Team

Adam Cole vs Christian Cage

CM Punk vs Wardlow

The Young Bucks vs Jurassic Express

Next week’s Rampage takes place on Friday like normal, but Dynamite will once again be on Saturday. AEW Full Gear will take place on November 13th.

