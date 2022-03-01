AEW Revolution 2022 How to Watch, Start Time, Full Card, Betting Odds

AEW’s first pay-per-view of 2022, Revolution, takes place tonight at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Headlining the 12-match card is “Hangman” Adam Page defending his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole as the tension between The Elite, the newly-reformed Undisputed Era and Bullet Club continues to build. In the semi-main event, AEW Women’s World Championship match will then feature the long-awaited rematch between Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. Fans will likely remember the wildly violent Lights Out match the pair had at St. Patrick’s Day Slam last March, which Rosa won but Baker used to launch herself into the championship picture.

The event will also see the return of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, in which six men will battle for a future shot at Sammy Guevara’s TNT Championship. Former WWE star Keith Lee will be among the competitors as he made his debut for the company by dominating a qualifying match against Isiah Kassidy last month.

AEW Revolution 2022 How to Watch

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. ET Buy-In)

8 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. ET Buy-In) Date: March 6

March 6 Location: Addition Financial Arena, University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL

Addition Financial Arena, University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL Stream: Bleacher Report app and Pay-Per-View providers (US & Canada), FITE TV (International)

But the most violent match on the card will likely be CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match. Maxwell Jacob Friedman successfully managed to beat Punk in the former WWE Champion’s hometown of Chicago (twice) thanks to some crafty cheating but gave Punk the chance to set the terms for a rematch if he could find a partner to beat FTR. That partner turned out to be Jon Moxley and after the pair of former world champions won, Punk decided to select the hyper-violent stipulation so Friedman would be incapable of running away.

Check out the full lineup for the show below, along with the latest betting odds from BetOnline. Do you expect any titles to change hands on Sunday? Let us know down in the comments!

AEW Revolution 2022 Full Card