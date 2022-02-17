AEW’s CM Punk Reveals Brutal MJF Rematch Stipulation for Revolution

CM Punk kicked off tonight’s AEW Dynamite with the reveal of what the stipulation would be in his rematch with MJF at Revolution, and he had a lot to say before the reveal. Punk sat in the middle of the ring and talked for a while, going through the various types of matches it could be, starting with a cage match. Thing is that Max could still run and Wardlow can climb a cage. He then went through some of the toughest matches he ever lost, and the lessons he learned. He then went to the type of match and said Max could need to be tethered, tethered to him, and pulled a dog collar and chain out of the box in front of him. It seems it will be a dog collar match.

Punk said that it’s in the tough losses that you learn, and Max needs to learn. He then took all of the Roddy Piper comparisons to heart and referenced Piper in Portland, finishing off his reveal with a sarcastic request for MJF to be his valentine.

Punk then said, “There’s one more thing I want to tell you because I want to look you in your eyes and say it.” Then MJF finally came out and was looking displeased.

Punk pulled an old photo of MJF as a kid taking a picture with Punk and said “I want to leave you with this. This picture. You see it Max? I’m sure you remember it well. Possibly the best day of your life, and for me, it was Friday. Sunday March 6th, Orlando Florida, Revolution pay-pre-view is going to be the worst day of your life and to me it’s going to be a Sunday.”

Punk added “The canvas I sit on is not going to be stained with your s***** spray tan, it’s going to be stained with your blood.”

MJF was clearly upset, and he went to say something but couldn’t, so he threw the microphone down and walked away. Punk celebrated in the ring, and this promises to be a bloody and stellar match-up.

Right now this is the only other match confirmed for the pay-per-view aside from the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, which will net the winner a match for the AEW TNT Championship. Right now the only person confirmed for the match is Keith Lee, but tonight we will have a 2nd person after the match between Wardlow and Max Caster.

