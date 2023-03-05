AEW Revolution 2023: How Many Championships Will Change Hands Tonight?

AEW's Revolution pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Chase Center in San Francisco, kicking off All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-view schedule for 2023. The show has noticeably fewer matches on its main card thanks to the hour-long Iron Man Match main event, but five of the company's championships will still be on the line. The latest betting odds for the show dropped on Sunday morning via BetOnline, and based on the numbers only one champion is expected to drop their gold — TNT Champion Samoa Joe.

Joe initially won the title at Full Gear in a triple threat with Powerhouse Hobbs and former champion (and his former tag team partner) Wardlow, crowning himself as the "King of Television." He briefly dropped the title to Darby Allin in January, then won it back at the start of February before turning his attention to a returning Wardlow. The line currently has "Mr. Mayhem" favored at 1/10 (-1000), while Joe is the underdog at 5/1 (+500). The rest of the odds paint a picture for how oddsmakers feel about AEW's current direction. Check them out below.

AEW Revolution 2023 Final Betting Odds

AEW World Championship: MJF (-5000) vs. Bryan Danielson (+900) (60-Minute Iron Man Match)

MJF (-5000) vs. Bryan Danielson (+900) (60-Minute Iron Man Match) AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Gunns (-400) vs. The Acclaimed (+200) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (+800) vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen (+1600)

The Gunns (-400) vs. The Acclaimed (+200) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (+800) vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen (+1600) TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (+500) vs. Wardlow (-1000)

Samoa Joe (+500) vs. Wardlow (-1000) AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter (-1200) vs. Ruby Soho (+650) vs. Saraya (+400)

Jamie Hayter (-1200) vs. Ruby Soho (+650) vs. Saraya (+400) AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (-170) vs. The House of Black (+130)

The Elite (-170) vs. The House of Black (+130) Jungle Boy (-1000) vs. Christian Cage (+500) (Final Burial Match)

Chris Jericho (+200) vs. Ricky Starks (-300)

Jon Moxley (+375) vs. Hangman Page (-650)

The biggest standout amongst the lines is how overwhelmingly favored MJF is against Danielson. Friedman has made it clear in promos that he intends to hold AEW's top prize until his contract (allegedly) expires at the end of the year and use it as a bargaining chip in a bidding war between AEW and WWE. And despite Danielson's massive ovation when he first arrived in the company back in 2021, AEW has consistently stopped short of giving him a run with the world title despite competing for it three times.

Do you agree with all of these odds? Or will more titles change hands tonight in San Francisco? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!