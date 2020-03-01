AEW Revolution: Dustin Rhodes Stuns with Joker Inspired Facepaint

Ever since Dustin Rhodes made his statement on All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, fans have been waiting to see what kind of looks he would be rocking with each new episode. It’s been a fierce display for the star as he’s been near the top of the card over the last few weeks, and now he’s going to take on one of the members of the Inner Circle, Jake Hagar, who is also making his in-ring debut with the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. Needless to say it’s quite a big deal for both competitors.

With the event now underway at the time of this writing, Dustin Rhodes and Jake Hagar are part of the first set of matches and Rhodes came into the ring in style. In a brutal fashion, fans noted how his facepaint seems inspired by Joaquin Phoenix’s bloody smile look at the end of the Academy Award winning film, The Joker. It’s certainly an intimidating look overall regardless of inspiration too.

His facepaint would have been cool enough, but Dustin Rhodes let the world know what he thinks of Hagar going into this match with a hilarious shirt reading, “I’m here to fight Jericho’s b*tch!” It’s part of the appeal of the AEW brand that they’re allowed to be a little more PG, and it’s clear the stars can go even further in the pay-per-view events.

Rhodes taking on a member of the Inner Circle and potentially winning would weaken them for sure as they have been a dominate faction over the last few months. Few challengers have been able to make a dent in any of these athletes, so if Rhodes wins at the end of the day it would be making a statement in a number of ways.

