AEW Revolution Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view on Feb. 29 with the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show marks AEW's first pay-per-view of the new decade and has the opportunity to provide some major title changes, including a main event bout between AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and top babyface Jon Moxley. The event will also feature a battle among the members of The Elite as well as a long-awaited grudge match between Cody Rhodes and Maxwell Jacob Friedman, And since the next pay-per-view (Double or Nothing) isn't until May, fans are pretty much guaranteed each bout will have a decision finish.

Fans can purchase the event for$50 on pay-per-view services and the B/R Live streaming app. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Check out the full card below, and be sure to check back in for future updates:

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley — After Jericho's successful title defense against Scorpio Sky in November, Moxley made it clear that he wanted to get his hands on Jericho's title. But "Le Champion" had other ideas, offering Moxley lavish gifts and a top spot in The Inner Circle if he opted to join the faction. Moxley said yes at first, only to smash a champagne bottle over Jericho's head and steal the Ford GT Jericho gifted him. The Inner Circle got revenge by stabbing Moxley in the eye with a metal spike, but that wasn't enough to stop Moxley from winning a four-man tournament to earn a title shot.

AEW Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks — The unlikely duo of Omega and Page gave The Elite its first taste of AEW gold, but it also increased the dissension between Page (who willingly stepped away from the faction) and The Bucks.

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF — MJF's betrayal at Full Gear not only prevented Rhodes from ever challenging for the AEW World Championship again, but it also turned him into the biggest heel in the promotion. Rhodes said he'd do whatever it took to get a match with his former protege, and Friedman fired back with three stipulations that included Rhodes getting whipped with a leather belt on live TV. The match was made official after Rhodes beat Friedman's henchman Wardlow in a Steel Cage.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager — This marks Hager's in-ring debut for AEW.

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

