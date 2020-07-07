Ric Flair Endorses AEW Reviving the Four Horsemen

AEW fans have noticed in recent weeks that stars like Cody Rhodes, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been subtly flashing the Four Horseman symbol during episodes of AEW Dynamite. This has led to speculation that the company might be trying to revive the group, one that utter dominated Jim Crockett Promotions, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and WCW with members like Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham and Ole Anderson. Two of the original four members are already in the company (Arn and Tully), and during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Flair gave his endorsement for the idea.

"I'd be for it. No matter who does it or how it's done, it's attributed to us," Flair said. "To this day, I'll see Arn and we'll do a signing now and then and the whole joint walks around with their four fingers up, to this day. If we're together for a signing, and even if we're on different sides of the world, the people that come back and forth to get a signature or picture, they're all doing the same thing.

"But I tell him, just imagine if we had been in the era of marketing? Or if we had been working with WWE who knew and knows how to market? The marketing, in some cases, can make you bigger and better than you are," he added. "I don't like to see that but it does exist. But I'm happy for all the money that everybody makes because they earn it. They're earning it right now despite the health issues. So, I'm happy to see them all making money for the Four Horsemen or whatever. Guys like Arn and, I hope, myself and Tully and Barry will always have a place. And of course the infamous JJ Dillon [laughs]."

If Rhodes and FTR make up the first three members of the group, who should the fourth be? Let us know down in the comments!

Here's what AEW has planned for Fyter Fest Night Two this Wednesday:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Private Party

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

FTR & The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros.

Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson vs. SCU

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Nyla Rose vs. TBA

