AEW’s Sammy Guevara Reveals Injury He Suffered During Dynamite

This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite featured a fight for the TNT Championship, with TNT Champion Sammy Guevara putting his title on the line against former TNT Champion Darby Allin. Allin and Guevara have thrown down several times, but Guevara came out on top this time, retaining his title but also suffering an injury that we didn’t know about until now. On social media, Guevara revealed he suffered a scratched cornea during the show, but the good news is he can open his eyes again and seems to be recovering quickly.

Guevara paid all the respect to Allin and the work that both of them have done in AEW since debuting here and adding that they “not only belong but we are this place.” You can find his full post below.

“Finally able to open my eyes I suffered a scratched cornea on Wednesday. All respect to Darby, We came into this company with everything to prove & in 3 years we have shown that we not only belong but we are this place. Every time I’m on your TV I’ll give you a show, I promise,” Guevara wrote.

We’re not sure if this will impact him wrestling next on Dynamite or Rampage, but it doesn’t seem so at the moment. That said, we did learn he wasn’t even supposed to be on his phone thanks to Tay Conti, who got after him for it and said she would call the doctor.

Conti wrote, “You can finally ‘open’ your eyes but you are not supposed to be on your phone.. I’ll call doc right now 😡 oh and I’m proud of you, love you ❤️”

Guevara responded, “Okay sorry Doctor Tay, love you 😘”

Hopefully, Guevara will be back in action soon, as his battles in the ring regarding the TNT Championship have been fantastic all year, and he seems primed for a feud with Andrade El Idolo and Matt Hardy’s faction after what happened last week.

Next up for AEW is AEW Revolution, and you can find the updated card below.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs TBA

Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs MJF

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (C) vs Adam Cole

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker (C) vs Thunder Rosa

AEW Revolution takes place on March 6th at 7 PM CST on FITE TV.