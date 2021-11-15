Seven Matches AEW Needs to Make After AEW Full Gear 2021

AEW Full Gear has come and gone, bringing All Elite Wrestling’s pay-per-view schedule for 2021 to a close. The Minneapolis event was loaded with highlights, from MJF and Darby Allin’s jawdropping open to the hyper-violent CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston fight to Hangman Page’s triumph over Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. But with Winter is Coming presumably next month and six weeks of Dynamite and Rampage still on the table, AEW could still host some pretty excellent matches before 2022 arrives. Here are seven must-see matches AEW could make coming out of Full Gear!

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1459946732750528513?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson

Page already has his first world championship challenger lined up, and it’s somebody who could easily be the man to knock Hangman off his perch. Danielson has been on an absolute tear since he arrived in AEW, finding new ways to win each of his 11 matches following the time-limit draw with Kenny Omega. The real question will be can Hangman’s newfound confidence be enough to keep “The American Dragon” down?

Kenny Omega vs. Adam Cole

Fans have noticed it on social media, but there’s been something a little… off about Omega and Cole’s interactions ever since the latter arrived in AEW. And now that Omega has lost the world title (and seemingly needs some time to recovery from his lingering shoulder injury), it seems like the right time for Cole to try and swoop in and take control of The Elite. Not only would it play into Kenny kicking Cole out of The Bullet Club back in 2017 (and, lest we forget, murdering him on Being The Elite), but it could call back to Omega usurping AJ Styles for control of Bullet Club in 2016.

https://twitter.com/AdamColePro/status/1459976829448638468?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

MJF & Wardlow vs. Darby Allin & Sting

MJF had to resort to cheating in order to beat Darby Allin at Full Gear, and that result probably won’t sit well with “The Hoodlum.” While another singles match doesn’t seem likely, a tag match involving “The Icon” certainly does.

The Lucha Brothers vs. Proud & Powerful

The Luchas win over FTR came with a bit of an asterisk, but it seems like the two teams will keep their feud rolling over in AAA. In the meantime, Santana & Ortiz seemed primed to break away from The Inner Circle’s overall storyline and finally chase the tag titles.

https://twitter.com/ChicanozV/status/1459758142024077314?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

It’s hard to say when this will finally happen, but Baker vs. Rosa II seems like the direction the AEW Women’s World Championship scene has been on for a while. Hopefully it’s sooner than later.

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

That first fight didn’t seem to solve anything between these two. As Thor would say, “Another!”

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1459731639605645315?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cody Rhodes vs. PAC

“The Bastard” never seemed too keen about working alongside “The American Nightmare.” Let’s solve that by having them wrestle!