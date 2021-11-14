Hangman Adam Page Defeats Kenny Omega to Become the AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear 2021

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Kenny Omega on Saturday night in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view, winning the AEW World Championship. The victory was a culmination of a storyline as old as All Elite Wrestling itself, as Page had spent years going through an emotional journey of heartbreak and self-doubt before coming out on the other side victorious. Page picked up the victory by nailing Omega with back-to-back Buckshot Lariats while the Young Bucks watched from ringside. Matt Jackson, who had been one of Hangman’s biggest critics throughout his downward spiral, even gave a subtle nod just before Page put “The Best Bout Machine” down.

Page spoke with ComicBook earlier this week leading up to the match and talked about what had changed between his first attempt at becoming world champion at All Out 2019 and tonight.

TWO YEARS IN THE MAKING @theAdamPage IS YOUR AEW WORLD CHAMPION #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/m68KZk3bmp — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 14, 2021

“I don’t want to say confidence because that sounds lame. It sounds dumb, even though it may be true to an extent,” Page said. “I know that when I wrestled Jericho, I was the young guy who joined the Bullet Club who had the break of his career in being able to do that, being able to travel to Japan, who was in all those multi-man matches and who probably got beat in all those multi-man matches with Bullet Club. And the next thing he’s challenging for this new championship for a brand new company, headlining a pay-per-view. It didn’t add up for people and I think truthfully it didn’t add up for me deep inside. I didn’t understand how I got in the position. I mean I know that I won a battle royal to get there, but honestly, that doesn’t feel as meaningful if I had worked my way up from something more. So, yeah I don’t know if I’ve felt a hundred percent the way that I do now back then.”

Page’s first challenger will be Bryan Danielson, who won the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament earlier in the night by beating Miro. Page and Danielson have never faced each other in a wrestling ring.

Check out the complete results from AEW Full Gear 2021 below! The company will return to pay-per-view in early 2022 with the Revolution event.