Will AEW Ever Have Its Own Streaming Service?

All Elite Wrestling has been up and running as a pro wrestling promotion for well over two years now. But whereas WWE has its library of content over on the Peacock streaming service, all of AEW’s previous events have been kept on either its YouTube channel or on Bleacher Report. Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of AEW being a part of an OTT streaming network in the near future while on the Wrasslin’ podcast this week and gave a promising answer.

“I’m talking to great people about WarnerMedia and AEW partnering. I think there’s a great opportunity, I work with one of the biggest media companies in the world and they have a lot of great ideas so hopefully, we can make a solution for the fans because believe me, I get asked that question every day and it’d be a great opportunity for us,” Khan said (h/t WrestleZone)

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m trying to build the library up,” he continued. “We’ve done over 100 episodes of Dynamite [over] two years, we run every week, we’ve done 104 episodes of Dynamite now. We’ve done ten pay-per-views plus the streaming specials. I have something that nobody’s ever seen before, ‘The House Always Wins’, which is a pay-per-view-level card with all the top stars of AEW in action and it was done in Jacksonville in front of the fans in the pandemic, with open-air, totally spaced out crowd, but it was something I’ve been saving. It’s a great show that nobody has seen. It’s going to be available, and all of the pay-per-views, we’ve done 104 episodes of Dynamite, now we have the Rampage library building up,” Khan noted. “Thank you for asking that, because it’s going to be soon.”

AEW has a special live edition of AEW Rampage and a Saturday night episode of AEW Dynamite lined up for this Friday and Saturday. Check out the full card for both below:

AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki (Buy-In)

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty (Buy-In)

CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

The Inner Circle vs. The Men of the Year & Junio dos Santos

AEW Dynamite