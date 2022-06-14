Tony Khan Confirms New AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Lineup Following Jeff Hardy's Suspension

✖

Jeff Hardy was officially suspended without pay by All Elite Wrestling on Tuesday following his DUI arrest in Florida on Monday morning. This week's AEW Dynamite: Road Rager special in St. Louis was originally advertised to have Jeff team with Matt Hardy to challenge Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a Ladder match. That bout was quietly pulled from advertising on Monday, and following the suspension announcement AEW President Tony Khan spoke with ComicBook about what the new plans for Wednesday night's show will be.

According to Khan, the card will still include a match for the tag team championships but it will only be Jurassic Express vs. Matt & Nick Jackson —"I felt the most important thing we could do was contact Jeff and talk to him about getting treatment before we addressed the match. We were more worried about trying to get Jeff help before we thought about the wrestling. But now that we've been able to get ahold of him, we can focus on the show at hand."

"I'm going to have the ladder match for the tag team championships," Khan later added. "A straight ladder match, two-on-two with two of the best teams in the world."

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #RoadRager Live in St. Louis@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & @luchasaurus will defend the belts vs. their longtime rivals, former champions @youngbucks in a Ladder Match LIVE tomorrow night on Dynamite on TBS!

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have successfully defended the gold on seven occasions since winning the titles in January, which includes a triple threat victory over The Bucks & reDRagon at the Revolution pay-per-view. The Bucks have not held titles since dropping the AEW straps to The Lucha Brothers at All Out 2021.

Khan also confirmed the addition of two grudge matches — newly-crowned IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay (making his singles match debut for AEW) taking on FTR's Dax Harwood and Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in a rematch from the Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinals. Ospreay arrived on Dynamite last week alongside Aussie Open but was then on the losing end of a six-man tag team match on AEW Rampage against FTR and Trent Beretta. He defeated Sanada at Sunday's NJPW Dominion event to win the company's vacated US Championship, but the title itself is still with the former champ Juice Robinson.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite#RoadRager Live in St. Louis@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT



After weeks of fighting between @ringofhonor World Tag Team Champions #FTR & @njpwglobal's United Empire, 2 of the world's best go 1-on-1!@DaxFTR vs @WillOspreay

LIVE tomorrow night on TBS!

LIVE tomorrow night on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JHz8VdNz5p — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2022

Check out the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite: Road Rager below! AEW returns to pay-per-view on June 26 with the Forbidden Door crossover event with New Japan in Chicago.