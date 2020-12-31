AEW Retires Current TNT Title Belt Design In Honor Of Brodie Lee, New Belt In Development

This week's AEW Dynamite broadcast, presented as a tribute to the life of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), closed in emotional fashion as Tony Khan presented Huber's son, Brodie Jr, with the AEW TNT Championship Belt. This, of course, was the title which his father held earlier this year, defeating Cody Rhodes for the belt in memorable fashion. The belt presented to Brodie Jr. was indeed the real belt that has been used on AEW television, not a replica. Khan noted that Brodie Jr. would be the champion for life.

On the AEW post show following Dynamite, which airs on YouTube and social media, Tony Schiavone revealed that this particular TNT Championship belt design has now been retired, and Brodie Jr. will be the last person to hold it on television.

There was initially some confusion as to whether it was just the belt design that was being retired or the championship itself. Schiavone later clarified that he was referring to this particular version of the belt. He noted that a new belt is being designed which will be presented to current champion, Darby Allin, at some point.

Allin did appear on the broadcast in the closing minutes of the show, entering the arena alongside Sting. He was not holding a championship belt.

