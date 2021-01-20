AEW's Tony Khan Snuck in a Star Trek Reference During His Impact Wrestling Appearance

✖

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan made a surprise appearance during this week's episode of Impact Wrestling to continue to crossover storyline between the two companies. Khan revealed early in the show that he had personally requested Matt Hardy to invade Impact and cause chaos on the show, just like Don Callis and The Good Brothers had done on AEW Dynamite over the past month. The show's main event saw AEW's Private Party beat Chris Sabin and James Storm to earn a shot at the Impact World Tag Team Championships, though AEW producer Jerry Lynn played a big role by jumping the guardrail and stopping Sabin from jumping off the top rope.

Khan was shown taking notes from ringside throughout the main event, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that notebook Khan was using was a Captain's Log from the Star Trek franchise. AEW star Cody Rhodes was one of the first to point it out.

In a new interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions this week, Khan explained how the AEW/Impact crossover came about

"It was Kenny's idea," Khan said. "He asked me about it, and I love good ideas. I don't do every idea. But this is something that Kenny brought up that I thought was a great idea. He put a lot of thought and time into this. I give 100 percent of the credit to Kenny.

"Don Callis and Kenny have a very close relationship and, you know, I think that was behind it, but I also think Kenny believed that Don would be a very powerful advocate for him; the role of a really, really strong heel manager for Kenny as the top heel in the territory," he added. "Really, I think Kenny is the top heel in wrestling right now. I think that's what people wanted to see... I think people were really ready to see this Kenny Omega. He was excited to present it. He put so much thought into innovating and changing. That's why I think the two best wrestlers in the world are Kenny and Jon [Moxley]."