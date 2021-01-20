AEW's Private Party Earns Shot at The Good Brothers' Impact World Tag Team Championships

✖

All Elite Wrestling's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen defeated Chris Sabin and James Storm in the main event of this week's Impact Wrestling, earning Private Party a future shot at The Good Brothers' Impact World Tag Team Championships. The two appeared alongside Matt Hardy early in the show while interrupting a promo between Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Sabin and Storm, eventually inserting themselves into the equation for a future championship match. AEW president Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn revealed later in the night that they were in the Impact Zone as well, and that Khan had personally ordered Hardy to crash Impact and cause chaos just like Don Callis had done on AEW Dynamite in recent weeks.

The end of the match saw Lynn jump the barricade and grab Sabin's leg while he was on the top rope, giving the young stars the opening to hit Gin & Juice and win the match. Gallows and Anderson came out to try and intimidate the two afterwards, only for Sabin and Storm to cause a brawl as the episode ended.

No word yet on when the title match will take place.

As for Kenny Omega, "The Cleaner" didn't appear live on this week's Impact after pinning Rich Swann at Hard to Kill. Instead, Don Callis cut a pre-taped promo indicating they were turning their attention back to AEW for the immediate future.

"So while the insects are all sitting in their anthill, scurrying around wondering what they saw, absorbing it Kenny Omega and Don Callis and The Good Brothers are already planning what's next," he said. "But be patient. Things take time. So I'm going to take a little hiatus for a little while. We're going to take care of some business in Jacksonville. But don't worry. Kenny Omega and 'The Invisible Hand' will be back."

Here's what's on the lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite: