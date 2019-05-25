Adam Page Wins Casino Battle Royale, Earns AEW Championship Shot

Adam Page outlasted 20 other men on Saturday night to win the first-ever Casino Battle Royale as part of AEW’s Double or Nothing event. He won the bout by last eliminating MJF. While the match did take place on the show’s kickoff show “The Buy In,” the win came with a huge prize — a shot at becoming the first AEW World Champion. Page will face the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho match at a later date to crown the first champion.

Page wasn’t even originally scheduled to participate in the Casino Battle Royale, but his original match against PAC (formerly known as Neville in the WWE) was scrapped due to reported “creative differences.” Despite the setback, Page still earned himself a spot in the title picture by outlasting 20 other wrestlers including veterans Billy Gunn, Glacier, and Tommy Dreamer and established names like Jimmy Havoc and Luchasaurus.

Double or Nothing marks AEW’s first official pay-per-view event. Emanating from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the show sold out within four minutes of tickets going on sale back in mid-February for an arena with a capacity of roughly 14,000.

On May 15 AEW announced that it had partnered with WarnerMedia to begin airing a weekly live wrestling show starting this fall on TNT.

“WarnerMedia and AEW together will build this powerhouse sporting league from the ground up and will begin airing weekly matches later this year,” a press release on the television deal read. “With this league, AEW is introducing a new generation of wrestlers to fans, offering fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches that will make wrestling more accessible to a broad audience. WarnerMedia will utilize its position as a next-generation global media company to build this league into a global pro-wrestling franchise.”

“Wrestling fans have wanted — and needed — something different, authentic and better for far too long,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. “AEW is answering the call. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s about a movement fueled by wrestling fans who have been underserved and perhaps even disappointed by what the industry has produced in recent years. AEW is rising to the occasion with Double or Nothing and today taking it a step further by partnering with WarnerMedia, which is as committed as we are to making wrestling fans the one and only priority. With WarnerMedia, AEW is poised globally to redefine wrestling as we know it today.”