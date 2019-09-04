AEW World Championship Belt Officially Returned, Was Found on the Side of a Road

The Tallahassee Police Department officially confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they had recovered Chris Jericho’s missing AEW World Championship belt.

“On September 4, 2019, a citizen returned the championship belt to TPD headquarters, reporting that it was found along a local roadway,” the department’s report read.

Breaking: @TallyPD announces it did in fact recover @IAmJericho‘s championship belt earlier today. Someone turned it in at headquarters after reporting finding it along the side of the road. The golden belt was valued at nearly $30,000. — Jeffrey Burlew (@JeffBurlew) September 4, 2019

No arrests have been made as of yet.

“Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS,” the report continued. “TPD will provide more information when it becomes available.”

No arrests have been made in the theft of @IAmJericho‘s championship belt, which was recovered today. Investigators with @TallyPD are asking anyone with information to call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/UMZFNmd419 — Jeffrey Burlew (@JeffBurlew) September 4, 2019

Reports of the belt being stolen first broke on Tuesday. The initial police report stated that Jericho had the belt taken from inside of his rented limousine while he ate at a local Longhorn Steakhouse on Sunday.

“The victim [identified as Jericho] reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse,” the report read. “The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and place the belt inside his rented limousine. The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics repsonded to the scene.”

Within hours of the news breaking, Jericho posted a video to AEW’s YouTube channel confirming the reports and stating that he was conducting a “worldwide search” for the missing title.

“Unfortunately less than 24 hours after I became the first ever AEW Champion, with blood streaming down my face after one of the hardest matches I’ve ever had in my life, some lowlife scumbag committed grand larceny and robbed me of the AEW Championship,” Jericho said in his video.

“As a result, I am launching a worldwide investigation, using the top private investigators in the world today to find out who committed this crime,” he later added.

The TPD initially posted a photo early Wednesday morning confirming that the championship had been recovered, but then deleted the social media post and claimed the investigation was still ongoing at the time.