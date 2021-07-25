The Young Bucks Poke Fun at CM Punk and Daniel Bryan AEW Rumors

✖

The pro wrestling world was completely overtaken last week by reports of both Daniel Bryan and CM Punk making their way to All Elite Wrestling. But for as many reports as there have been, the company has not made any official statement confirming or denying those rumors (and probably won't). But that didn't stop The Young Bucks, two of AEW's executive vice presidents, from poking fun at the situation. The pair have remained in character on social media and changed their Twitter bio numerous times to hint at Punk and Bryan. Surprisingly, given how long the four have been in the business, the Bucks have never wrestled a match against Punk and only faced Bryan once at a Pro Wrestling Guerrilla event in May 2009.

"Why's everyone congratulating us right now," the two wrote when the initial report of CM Punk negotiating a return to pro wrestling first dropped.

"Lol. Of course everyone wants to work with the company we started & named. Makes sense. We're trendsetters & trailblazers. Duh.," they wrote in another bio, followed by, "Are the rumors true? Idk. We just hope they'll take our finish well."

Kenny Omega, another EVP and the current AEW World Champion, was asked about the pair during an interview with the Wrestling Observer earlier this week.

“They are two very different athletes, two very different performers. I respect both of them…Danielson, I still call him Bryan Danielson. Daniel Bryan, I always knew that he was incredibly intelligent, ridiculously smart, especially related to professional wrestling," Omega said. "For him to create a movement, a legitimate movement with the YES movement, he created it," Omega said.

“CM Punk, a guy who probably has a different line of thinking than your current day performer and the average performer and he has this incredible reputation. He has fans to this day who would follow him to the end of the Earth. A very dedicated fanbase and that fanbase believes he is the best in the world and will be the best until the end of time," he added. "If you are able to have people like that who follow your career so passionately, you probably have something very special about you. It goes to show you that they way that he presented himself, the way that he spoke about himself, the way that he spoke to his opponents, how he performed in the ring, entrance music, his image, it was all very meticulous and he was very intelligent about how he went about it.”