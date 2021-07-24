Kenny Omega Addresses Daniel Bryan and CM Punk AEW Rumors

✖

All Elite Wrestling has shocked wrestling fans with surprise signings and debuts before, but if the two latest rumored signings actually happen they could be the company's biggest shocks yet (and that's saying something when you consider the company has Sting...STING!). Several rumors and reports point to both Daniel Bryan and CM Punk being in talks with AEW, and if either is signed a number. ofdream match scenarios could end up happening. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently spoke to Kenny Omega about those rumors and the stars themselves, and he views them as very different but equally talented athletes and seems as excited as fans at the possibility of taking either of them on in the ring. Thanks to WrestlingNews for the transcription.

“They are two very different athletes, two very different performers. I respect both of them…Danielson, I still call him Bryan Danielson. Daniel Bryan, I always knew that he was incredibly intelligent, ridiculously smart, especially related to professional wrestling. For him to create a movement, a legitimate movement with the YES movement, he created it," Omega said.

“CM Punk, a guy who probably has a different line of thinking than your current day performer and the average performer and he has this incredible reputation. He has fans to this day who would follow him to the end of the Earth. A very dedicated fanbase and that fanbase believes he is the best in the world and will be the best until the end of time," Omega said. "If you are able to have people like that who follow your career so passionately, you probably have something very special about you. It goes to show you that they way that he presented himself, the way that he spoke about himself, the way that he spoke to his opponents, how he performed in the ring, entrance music, his image, it was all very meticulous and he was very intelligent about how he went about it.”

As for if he knows anything about them signing, Omega is in the dark, but he also prefers it that way.

“Honesty at this point in time, he’s the only one with an idea. He’s been tight-lipped and I prefer it that way. I don’t want anything to slip that shouldn’t be slipping either. All I can speak on are the possibilities," Omega said.

