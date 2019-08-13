Watch: AJ Styles Challenges Braun Strowman to United States Championship Match

Monday Night Raw closed out this week with Braun Strowman running down to the ring and saving Seth Rollins from a three-on-one attack by The O.C. The “Monster Among Men” quickly dispatched of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, then nailed AJ Styles with back-to-back Running Powerslams to send the heel faction packing.

Shortly after the show ended WWE uploaded a backstage video where Styles gave out a challenge to Strowman while putting his title on the line.

“Braun Strowman, what was he doing there? I challenged Seth Rollins. I wanted to show the world what a true champion is. Did I challenge Braun Strowman? No, I don’t think so,” Styles said. “He had no business coming down there and ruining everything.”

Styles suddenly got a worried look on his face and told Cathy Kelley to leave since he wasn’t sure where Strowman was now.

“Braun Strowman wants to get in The O.C.’s business, huh?” he continued. “He wanted to get my attention? Well let me get your attention. I want to put my United States Championship on the line next week against you, Braun Strowman. Do I have your attention now? Next week, Raw, you’re mine!”

WWE confirmed the match on Tuesday morning.

Styles first won the US title from Ricochet at Extreme Rules thanks to an assist from his partners. He then retained in a rematch at SummerSlam on Sunday by countering a Phoenix Splash attempt with a Styles Clash.

Though “The Monster Among Men” has been dominant for years now, he hasn’t had the best luck with championships in the WWE. He won the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 34 with a 10-year-old member of the audience only to relinquish the titles the following night (the kid couldn’t miss school!). He then won the Greatest Royal Rumble match and took home a green version of the WWE Championship, which has never been seen again.

It looked like “The Monster Among Men” would finally get a run with the WWE Universal Championship in 2019 when he won the Money in the Bank contract. However his attempts at cashing in were consistently thwarted, leading to a heel turn that saw him come up short against Roman Reigns in a Hell in a Cell match (which got thrown out when Brock Lesnar attacked both men). Strowman then tried and failed to take the title off “The Beast,” though his title match with him at the Royal Rumble was taken away when Vince McMahon got angry at the big man.