Popular WWE Faction Wants AJ Styles to Join

AJ Styles was confronted by Finn Balor backstage during this week's Monday Night Raw and it was pointed out that, despite the two working together to try and bring down The Judgement Day back at Hell in a Cell they hadn't interacted since Balor became a prominent member of the group. The tense interaction ended with Balor hinting at Styles joining the group, though "The Phenomenal One" didn't seem very interested.

Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were all on The Bump this week and indicated they want Styles to join their ranks. The faction recently added its newest member, Dominik Mysterio, while putting Edge on the shelf with a leg injury.

"I certainly hope so (that I got through to AJ with our interaction)," Balor said. "Me and AJ have no beef, we've been friends a very long time. He's had my back a long time, I've had his back a long time. I don't see why anything should change."

"Absolutely," Balor said when asked if Styles has a standing invitation from everyone in the group. "The Judgement Day are a family. All four of us, it comes from Dom too."

Priest added, "I think I've said it before, I've been clear about it — AJ Styles, to me, is a perfect fit. It makes sense. When we had issues with AJ, it all stemmed from Edge. If you really think about, neither one of us ever had, realistically, an issue with him, it was all because of Edge. Now, we got rid of that, there's no reason why we shouldn't work together. And if my boy over here (Finn) is vouching for him, I don't need anything else."

Styles is certainly no stranger to factions as he joined the New Japan stable Bullet Club just as Balor was on his way out of the company and heading to WWE. He also formed a pseudo-reunion of the group, The OC, alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the late 2010s. But ever since Styles' split from Omos, "The Phenomenal One" has been operating mostly as a solo babyface.

Should Styles join The Judgement Day? Or will he be the latest former world champion to try and oppose the group? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! WWE returns to pay-per-view on Oct. 8 with the Extreme Rules event in Philadelphia.