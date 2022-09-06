Dominik Mysterio Joins The Judgement Day and WWE Fans Have Jokes

After attacking Edge and betraying his father at Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio arrived on this week's Monday Night Raw alongside the other members of Judgement Day. Edge kicked off the show to call out Dominik, prompting Rhea Ripley to walk out and imply she had "made Dominik a man." He then arrived with his hair slicked back and wearing black from head to toe. Domink then drove Rey Mysterio into an attack from Ripley while Finn Balor and Damian Priest jumped Edge in the ring.

Given how fans have poked fun at Ripley consistently attack Dom leading up to Clash at the Castle, they naturally had jokes on social media once he was officially aligned with her. You can see some of those responses below!