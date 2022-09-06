Dominik Mysterio Joins The Judgement Day and WWE Fans Have Jokes
After attacking Edge and betraying his father at Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio arrived on this week's Monday Night Raw alongside the other members of Judgement Day. Edge kicked off the show to call out Dominik, prompting Rhea Ripley to walk out and imply she had "made Dominik a man." He then arrived with his hair slicked back and wearing black from head to toe. Domink then drove Rey Mysterio into an attack from Ripley while Finn Balor and Damian Priest jumped Edge in the ring.
Given how fans have poked fun at Ripley consistently attack Dom leading up to Clash at the Castle, they naturally had jokes on social media once he was officially aligned with her. You can see some of those responses below!
Say hello to the NEW @DomMysterio35!@RheaRipley_WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4Ic3eFmJxS— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022
Certainly an Upside
Dom finding out that he get to hang with Rhea every Monday night regularly: pic.twitter.com/SRa6mgLeQs— prowrestlingbit (@prowrestlingbit) September 6, 2022
The Implications!
RHEA RIPLEY JUST SAID SHE MADE DOM MYSTERIO INTO A MAN #WWERAW— Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2022
Poor Rey
Rey Mysterio seeing Dom in the vest and slacks #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/k8QWzyVldn— Jergens Jr 🧴 (@XeryHighLife) September 6, 2022
Shocked
Somehow Dom looks like he might pull this off.
I know. I’m as shocked as you.#WWERaw— Alex Pawlowski 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🌈✊ (@AlexSourGraps) September 6, 2022
Seeing Plenty of These Comparisons
dom & rhea next week: pic.twitter.com/kFrUWXwYJ1— tae (@Zeqah_) September 6, 2022
Dom and Rhea pic.twitter.com/s7iS5hEMRF— Sharpie (@itsmesharpie) September 6, 2022
Buying In
okay I love this shit dom and rhea I am behind this #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/A5WCafKdEb— that girl from memphis TN (@MJFloveboat) September 6, 2022
Broken!
Rhea broke Dom 😂 #wweraw pic.twitter.com/lysYu26qws— Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) September 6, 2022