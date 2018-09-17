AJ Styles Keeps WWE Championship After Controversial Finish at Hell in a Cell

With a little bit of luck and perfect timing, AJ Styles kept his WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. But it wasn’t without controversy.

On the verge of passing out in the Coquina Clutch, AJ Styles used his last ounce of energy to roll over and score a three count on Samoa Joe. The Phenomenal One’s reign as WWE Champion marches on. However, Samoa Joe swears Styles tapped out right before the three counts fell.

And he was right.

Video footage caught Styles submitting in the referee’s blindspot. The tap out was missed and Joe was erroneously pinned. Understandably, Joe was livid after the match but will have to wait till SmackDown to find his justice.

WWE has done a great job of making this story feel personal. Given that Joe and Styles’ careers have been interlinked for decades, there’s plenty of history to call upon to add layers to this story. However, Samoa Joe has gone out of his way to being such a hateable heel. By targeting Styles’ family, specifically, his wife, Joe’s twisted psychology has brought out a hyper-aggressive Styles.

Joe’s added gasoline had Styles disqualified at SummerSlam, which guaranteed HIAC’s rematch. They’ll meet again at the October 6 Super Show-Down