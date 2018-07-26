AJ Styles Discusses Brock Lesnar’s Part-Time Schedule

AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar are very different champions. However, despite considerable the gap in work days, Styles believes Lesnar’s sporadic schedule isn’t as detrimental as some WWE fans believe

During an interview with Ringside Collectibles, Styles offered that Lesnar’s box office power allows him to do as he pleases.

“Well, you know what? I don’t care what anybody says,” Styles said. “Brock Lesnar is what we call ‘a draw.’ People come see Brock Lesnar and the fact he’s not wrestled that’s on WWE. That’s on Kurt Angle and anybody else that has anything to do with it,” he said.

But Styles was quick to distinguish himself as the working man’s champion.

“I do what I do. I’m a fighting champion like you said. I’m going to defend my championship. I’m going to give my championship the respect that it deserves. So I can’t say much about Brock Lesnar. All I can do is keep doing what I’m doing,” said Styles.

There’s no denying Brock Lesnar’s drawing power — that’s why both WWE and UFC are happy to stick them on any big card. Even if they’re tired of him, people like to see Brock Lesnar compete. However, in recent months, WWE has opened a campaign to make Lesnar look like he was detrimental to the company.

While some of this may be based in reality, this is a narrative constructed by Vince McMahon and his cronies to paint Lesnar as a villain. So many fans are already aggravated by Lesnar’s hijacking of the Universal Championship, so WWE has leaned into that complaint. Lesnar is now cast as a money-grubbing albino gorilla who refuses to budge from WWE’s throne.

This is the story WWE will roll within the march to SummerSlam, and Roman Reigns will be leading the charge.

Reigns have long been the man to knock off Lesnar, but WWE has delayed this big moment on multiple occasions but it looks like SummerSlam will be the site of Reigns’ coronation.

However, no matter what story WWE craft, the results will likely be rejected by the SummerSlam crowd. It’s been well documented that a large chunk of the WWE fanbase isn’t — and may never be — excited about Reigns. And as much as they want to see Lesnar relinquish his chokehold on WWE’s main event, many fans don’t want to watch Reigns play WWE’s hero.

Things are much simpler for AJ Styles who endeared himself on a near universal level. He’ll take on old rival Samoa Joe in Brooklyn with his WWE championship on the line.

