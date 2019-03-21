Alexa Bliss Gives New Update on Wrestling Status

Alexa Bliss’ status as an in-ring competitor has been somewhat of a mystery in recent months. After wrestling just twice in October and missing all of November and December, Bliss finally returned to action in January in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. But with the exception of one tag team match on the following night on Raw, Bliss hasn’t wrestled in a televised match since then. She has continued to appear on WWE television, but only as a host for her talk show segment “A Moment of Bliss.” In a new interview with the Ashbury Park Press, Bliss addressed her current status, giving no indication that she was too hurt to compete.

“It’s a little bit of a change, but it’s pretty much the same kind of thing. We tell stories in the ring, out of the ring, and I’m able to do both now, which is nice. And it’s just more opportunity to be able to hone my craft and get better at what I do,” she said. “A lot of times, in the stories that we tell a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to speak their character, they just have to portray it in the ring. So being able to advance the storylines with talk show (segments) for other characters, plus add another dimension to my character, is a great opportunity.

“I’ve been doing live events,” she continued. “It just depends on how I’m being used on Raw that day. One day I’ll have a match and one day I’ll have a ‘Moment of Bliss,’ it just depends on what helps what story get across.”

She has previously refuted reports that she is injured again, and when asked when she would wrestle again Bliss simply gave a “shrug” emoji. Her last three matches came on March 8-9, all of which were at live events.

On the March 11 episode of Monday Night Raw she announced that she would be he host of WrestleMania 35.

“It is such an honor for the WWE Universe, you are welcome,” Bliss said.

Elsewhere in her interview, Bliss spoke about the women’s division increasing its prominence on WWE television. The Raw Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair is expected to be this year’s WrestleMania main event.

“Our women have worked very hard, with the women’s evolution and the revolution and keeping it going,” Bliss said. “To have our women included in so many things (at WrestleMania) — we have title matches, we have tag team titles now, a female host — it’s great that our women are literally taking over WWE.”