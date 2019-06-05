Alexa Bliss Will Challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title at Stomping Grounds

After several months away from the WWE women’s title picture, Alexa Bliss will once again challenge for the gold at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Bliss, a RAW superstar, became number one contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship during Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ball got rolling early in the show when Bliss hosted SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley on a special edition of the Moment of Bliss talk show segment. She proceeded to run down Bayley’s “lucky night” at Money In The Bank and spoke about her past as a SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The duo were eventually interrupted by Carmella and Charlotte Flair before a triple threat match was announced for later in the show to determine a number one contender.

This #TripleThreat Match is getting INTENSE! Who will come out the winner to face @itsBayleyWWE at #WWEStompingGrounds?! pic.twitter.com/a4ywnjlAee — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019

The back and forth match came to a conclusion shortly after Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville came down to ringside to watch. Carmella took Flair out with a superkick but then became distracted by the duo on the outside. She turned around into a Twisted Bliss and Alexa covered to get the pinfall.

This is once again evidence that if you think the WWE brand split still exists, well, you’d be wrong.