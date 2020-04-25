Baron Corbin Qualifies For Men's WWE Money In The Bank Match

There's a new name confirmed for the men's WWE Money In The Bank match. Baron Corbin defeated Drew Gulak (accompanied by Daniel Bryan) during Friday night's WWE SmackDown on FOX to officially qualify for the ladder match. Money In The Bank takes place in just over two weeks, with the ladder matches taking place at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The bout will be unlike any other in the history of the match, with the competitors starting out on the ground floor and racing to the top of the building where the briefcase will be hanging above the roof.

The match between Gulak and Corbin was a good contest. A short bout that showcased both men while also not hurting Gulak too much in defeat. Corbin won the match following the End of Days. Gulak was distracted after Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro took out Bryan at ringside, protecting Gulak in the loss.

Check out some highlights below.

The card for WWE Money In The Bank so far is below

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina Snuka

Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. TBA

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks or Lacey Evans vs. TBA

