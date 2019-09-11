Batista Is Still Not Happy About the ‘Bluetista’ Chants

Batista (real name Dave Batista) has been the subject of numerous memes and online jokes over the years. But there’s one meme that he’s still not okay with — “Bluetista.”

For context, during his second run with the company in 2014 “The Animal” realigned himself with Triple H and Randy Orton as Evolution during their feud with The Shied. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose managed to beat the three at Extreme Rules in a six-man tag match, but the veterans opted to keep the feud going by demanding a rematch at Payback in a six-man elimination tag match. As the trio made their way out to the ring, fans couldn’t help but notice that Batista’s entire ring gear was a bright shade a blue, and didn’t match at all with the looks Triple H or Randy Orton were going for. And since he’d been called “Bootista” by fans months prior online, “Bluetista” was born.

Batista made it clear on Twitter that he wasn’t a fan of the joke at the time, and even five years later he’s still not laughing.

On Wednesday a fan took to Twitter to apologize to Batista for ever booing him. Former NXT announcer Alex Del Barrio did the same, but still believed the Bluetista jokes were funny.

Six guys put their health on the line in a violent match. Three guys use their success to make three newer guys bigger stars. The finale of a great https://t.co/vApWK5UCG6 marks focus on me wearing blue and start the Bluetista chant. Which is all people remember.Yeah hysterical. https://t.co/0mhPeC6icD — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 11, 2019

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame star returned to WWE television earlier this year for what wound up being his retirement match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. In an interview with Lilian Garcia days after the match, the former world champion admitted that he didn’t remember the 2013-14 run with the company very fondly.

“It was horrible (his 2013-2014 run). I tried not to take it personally but I really did and it hurt because it’s hard to tell people that you want to be there for the right reasons, but they don’t want to hear it,” Batista said. “They just don’t care why you are there; they just don’t want you there. It was a hard thing for me to do, and it was harder for me to leave because I felt that I was starting to connect with the audience. I felt that I was where I wanted to be and we were pushing the personal stuff aside. I was kind of getting passed that, but I had to leave. I had to go promote Guardians of the Galaxy. I was obligated to go do that.”