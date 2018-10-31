WWE’s Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss Trade Barbs on Twitter

In today’s WWE, Alexa Bliss is regarded as one of the company’s best trash talkers. But Becky Lynch has made plenty of noise as of late, and the SmackDown Women’s Champion just initiated a Twitter beef with Little Miss Bliss.

Things started when Lynch close yet another fiery SmackDown promo with “I didn’t come to cosplay or talk about a reality TV show, I’m going to Survivor Series to rip Ronda’s arm off!”

Lynch’s backhand of Bliss and Nikki Bella drew the former’s attention on Twitter.

“Yep , I cosplay #StillBeatYaTho #JustSayin,” wrote Bliss.

But Lynch wasn’t done with Bliss’ cosplay hobby.

“You should cosplay as a waterboy because of all the time you spend on the sidelines,” quipped Lynch.

Lynch’s stiff jab was a reference to Bliss’ post-SummerSlam injury plague. A damaged elbow kept her mostly inactive on Raw and a reported concussion kept her out of the ring for Evolution.

Bliss went on to prophecize Lynch would get demolished by Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

“Haha ! That was good 😂 I’ll save ya seat next to me for after survivor series,” wrote Bliss.

Not one pass up on the last laugh, Becky took a final swipe at Bliss.

“Ah shut your face. You probably pulled a hamstring typing that lame reply,” wrote Lynch.

Bliss has yet to fire back, but this was a pretty fun exchange between the Superstars. Lynch and Bliss’ rivalry goes back to their early days at SmackDown. Lynch was the show’s first Women’s Champion, but her reign was cut short by a surging Bliss. Ever since it’s been Bliss who’s been the face of both Raw an SmackDown’s women’s division as she accrued multiple Championships on both shows.

But right now, WWE may belong to Becky Lynch.

Ever since her SummerSlam heel turn, Lynch has been drawing comparisons to Stone Cold Steve Austin. Her new attitude has been intoxicating to fans, and at Hell in a Cell, Lynch pinned Charlotte Flair to become Champion. In the weeks that have followed, Lynch has garnered waves of momentum and is now the hottest act in WWE. And one day after pinning Flair again at Evolution, WWE announced Lynch vs. Rousey at Survivor Series. While we don’t know the full card, that’s a bout that we’d all like to see close out the show.