Spoilers: Becky Lynch Takes It To Another Level On SmackDown This Week

With this week’s WWE SmackDown on Tuesday evening falling on New Year’s Day, WWE opted to tape the show ahead of time on Saturday night.

Judging from the taping results and posts on social media that have leaked out regarding the show, it’s going to be a memorable broadcast. That’s due mostly to a segment between John Cena and Becky Lynch that has already garnered most of the attention.

Cena had been advertised to make his WWE television return on RAW, followed by SmackDown the next night, but plans were changed over the weekend when Cena worked live events with the SmackDown brand while RAW was taped in advance. He worked a couple of cage matches against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the untelevised events over the weekend, but his return to SmackDown featured a much different flavor.

Cena’s SmackDown return, which will air this Tuesday night, saw him make his way out to the ring and issue an open challenge to any star in the back. Instead, Becky Lynch made her way out next and told Cena that she’s the new man around WWE and has taken his place.

They were interrupted by Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega, who talked trash to both Cena and Lynch. In the end, a tag team match was made with Lynch and Cena teaming up.

According to reports, Cena looked to have the match won after hitting his signature moves on Almas. However, Lynch then came up and tossed Cena out of the ring so that she could win the match. She then locked the Dis-Arm-Her on Vega to get the win for her team.

Becky throws John out, wins by submitting Zelina #SDLive pic.twitter.com/JWqkSObvVJ — jordan 🌹 (@roseybakers) December 30, 2018

With Lynch arguably the most popular name on the WWE roster right now, it was an excellent move to put her in a match with Cena. Even more, having her get physical with Cena and emerge from the segment as the top dog was a stroke of genius that will continue to set her apart from the rest of the SmackDown roster.