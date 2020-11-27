Seth Rollins Gives Becky Lynch Pregnancy Update

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will welcome their first child next month. It's an exciting time for the couple who met while working with WWE. Lynch went on leave following WWE Money In The Bank earlier this year, while Rollins wrestled his final match until at least January this past Sunday night at Survivor Series. The couple will welcome their child in Rollins' hometown of Davenport, Iowa.

Rollins provided an update on his fiance while speaking with the WWE Network recently.

He said, "She's doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching. It's crazy to think we'll be parents soon. I'm sure she's ready to get back to work just like we all are. But yeah, she's been so incredible through the entire pregnancy."

Rollins also spoke about how ironically the COVID-19 pandemic has benefited him during this time, allowing him to spend more time with Lynch due to WWE's lighter schedule.

"In our regular WWE schedule, we're always traveling and never get to be home," Rollins said. "And with my fiancé's pregnancy, I've been able to spend a lot of time at home with her. I wouldn't have been able to do this on our regular schedule."

He continued, "The timing of that worked out really well. It's a nice break for me both physically and mentally."

He went on to talk about the benefits of working in the ThunderDome during the pandemic.

"The ThunderDome has been great. I was excited from the get-go even though some people were skeptical. For me, we had worn out welcome at the WWE Performance Center. That [arena] was just too small for the WWE," said Rollins.

He continued, "And that's not a negative thing. It's just that our shows are so big and we needed to be able to go out there in front of a live audience to some extent, have pyro, and it feels like a WWE Raw or PPV show. The PC were a great host to us and we're thankful to them, but I'm so grateful to the Amway Center in Orlando to allow us to come in and create ThunderDome. It's been a blast."

This past weekend, Rollins "sacrificed" himself in the men's elimination match at Survivor Series to effectively be written off television for the time being.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.