Becky Lynch Says She's Felt Very Supported by WWE

Becky Lynch made her much-anticipated return to WWE during last year's WWE SummerSlam, and this year she is ready to take on Bianca Belair once again for the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch stepped away from the ring in May of 2020 and welcomed a daughter to the world in December, and then would ultimately return to the ring at SummerSlam in 2021. In a new interview with Rachel DeMita of ESPN, Lynch was asked how sports teams and companies can provide for mothers, and Lynch revealed she continues to feel very supported by WWE and felt no pressure to come back before she was ready.

"I feel very supported in WWE," Lynch said. "I felt no pressure to come back before I was ready. I was ready a lot longer than they asked me to come back. They're very understanding when I need extra things, whether it be a room at a particular building for my baby. We have the privilege of having a bus, which helps an awful lot and makes her sleep a lot better with the rumbling.

"For me, I feel very supported and very privileged that I'm in the position that I am that I can balance the two quite handily. Traveling every week with a toddler can get a bit tough, she's great," Lynch said.

Lynch shocked everyone when she came back as a heel as opposed to the beloved babyface she was when she stepped away from the ring. Since then she's become one of the biggest heels in WWE, and she delivered one of the best matches of the year against Belair at WrestleMania 38. Now they will get a chance for a second classic at SummerSlam, and you can find the official card for the event below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (special referee Jeff Jarrett)

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

Riddle vs Seth Rollins

The Miz vs Logan Paul

Judgement Day vs Rey and Dominik Mysterios

H/T Fightful