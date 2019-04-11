Big E Reveals He’s Dealing With a Meniscus Injury

The New Day’s powerhouse Big E took to Twitter on Thursday with the revelation that he’s dealing with a a meniscus injury that could keep him out of action “for a bit.”

“Making mincemeat of my meniscus, crossbody cooked the cartilage, bye for a bit,” E wrote via haiku.

The former tag team champion was ringside for Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania 35. He teamed up with Kingston and Xavier Woods on Tuesday night for a six-man tag match against Sheamus, Cesaro and Drew McIntyre.

While E did not take to the top rope to deliver a crossbody, he did have to catch Cesaro in midair during one and awkwardly turn it into a pinning combination.

E, real name Ettore Ewen, first signed a developmental contract with the WWE in 2009 as a member of Florida Championship Wrestling. After winning the NXT Championship by defeating Seth Rollins, E jumped to the main roster in late 2012. Prior to forming New Day with Woods and Kingston, E spent time as a heel aligned with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee and had a brief run as Intercontinental Champion.

In an interview with Booker T prior to winning the title at WrestleMania, Kingston admitted that he was on the verge of quitting just before E and Woods pitched him the idea to form a trio.

“The closest time I’ve come (to quitting), I don’t want to say it was the lowest point of my career, but before I joined the New Day, I was at a point when I would go out there and be the happy go lucky guy who was gonna have a great match and probably end up losing,” Kingston said. “At a certain point, when you keep going out there and doing the same thing over and over again, it gets repetitive and boring. It was at that point, I didn’t know how much longer I would be able to do that.”

Together the three have become WWE Tag Team Champions five times, and hold the record for longest reign as tag champions at 483 days.

