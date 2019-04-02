Big E Says SmackDown Will Be the Mouthwash to Raw’s ‘Turd’

Typically, the final Raw before a pay-per-view looks like WWE running in place. And while the final Raw before WrestleMania may have been slow at times, we did get to see the police car rumble between Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch. But SmackDown star, Big E was not only not impressed, he thought Raw really stunk.

Offering SmackDown as a palate cleanser, Big E tweeted his disapproval of Raw going as far as to call it a “turd.”

“I like to think of Smackdown as the mouthwash you need after the turd Raw just left in your mouth.

(I’d like to think I can get away with this tweet. If not…I was hacked.)” he wrote.

This came after Big E mocked Rousey’s mugshot following her Raw “arrest.”

Big E has been a little outspoken as of late, as he’s constantly gone to bat for his New Day compadre, Kofi Kingston who’s been positioned against Vince McMahon. Along with Xavier Woods, Big E has been combative about WWE’s lack of opportunities.

“But now we understand the game. We see what the game is — that people like us will only get so far,” he continued. “That you can climb the mountain. They’ll let you climb the mountain, but as far as getting to the peak and staying at the peak — it’s not a thing that people like us, historically and moving forward clearly, can only get so far.

So you know, we’ve done a lot of cool things here. We’ve been able to do a lot of things we never imagined we could do but clearly we are never meant to be more than this. And for people like us that’s not enough. And it will never be enough. So we’ve got to sit back and think whether, you know, continuing to be gone for 250 days-plus a year is worth it. Of missing the family time, of doing this to our bodies — leaving a piece of yourself in the ring that you can never get back. All the things we give, if it’s worth it when we can only get this far. So we’ve got a lot of thinking to do. You know, obviously proud of Kofi, proud of us as a trio, proud of what we’ve done, but if this is all we ever be? I don’t know if it’s worth it.”