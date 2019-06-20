WCW Wrestler Bobby Eaton Hospitalized Due to Heart Failure

Bobby Eaton, former Jim Crockett/WCW star and one half of the Midnight Express tag team, was reportedly rushed to the hospital this week due to health concerns regarding his heart.

Jim Cornette, Eaton’s manager throughout his time in the Midnight Express, provided an update on Eaton’s health via Twitter on Thursday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BOBBY EATON UPDATE: He did NOT have a heart “attack”, but congestive heart failure/fluid buildup in chest, legs, etc causing heart to work harder. Being treated with diuretics, changing meds, heart rate down, pacemaker is fine, situation improving. He thanks all who are worried! — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 20, 2019

“BOBBY EATON UPDATE: He did NOT have a heart ‘attack’, but congestive heart failure/fluid buildup in chest, legs, etc causing heart to work harder,” Cornette wrote. “Being treated with diuretics, changing meds, heart rate down, pacemaker is fine, situation improving. He thanks all who are worried!”

Eaton trained under Tojo Yamamoto and made his debut for NWA Mid-America in 1976 at the age of 17. After signing with Mid-South Wrestling in 1983 Eaton teamed up with Dennis Condrey and had Cornette as their manager as a revamped version of the Midnight Express. The group signed with Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW in 1985 and worked as a team until 1990 when Cornette and Stane Lane (who replaced Condrey in 1987) both quit the company. Throughout his career Eaton won tag team championship gold in Mid-South, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, NWA Mid-America and NWA Mid-Atlantic.

Photo: Online World of Wrestling