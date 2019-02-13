Booker T Sues ‘Call of Duty’ Publishers for Copyright Infringement

Booker T recently filed a copyright infringement suit against Activision for a character in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 that too closely resembled his own creation, G.I. Bro.

The WWE Hall of Famer says that Call of Duty’s David “Prophet” Wilkes ripped off his own creation and comic book character, G.I. Bro who’s described as “A retired special operations soldier, fighting an old enemy he thought he had finished off years before, with the support of his old military friends.” But The Verge describes the Wilkes characters as, “Cybernetically enhanced soldier who eventually replaces most of his body parts with mechanical upgrades.”

“When seen side-by-side there can be no question that this character was copied from G.I. Bro. From the hair, body type and clothing, right down to facial expressions, the similarities are too profound to be an accident,” said Micah Dortch of the Dallas office of the Potts Law Firm.

Since the 2015 release of the G.I. Bro and the Dragon of Death Preview and G.I. Bro and the Dragon of Death comic books, Booker T has appeared at a number of events dressed as G.I. Bro to promote the titles.

“Booker T. has devoted a significant amount of time and money creating and organically growing his G.I. Bro character,” said Mr. Dortch. “That entrepreneurial investment should not be erased by such a blatant act of copyright infringement by a gaming juggernaut.”

The case is Booker T. Huffman v. Activision Publishing, Inc., Activision Blizzard, Inc., and Major League Gaming Corp. filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.