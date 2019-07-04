Braun Strowman Reacts to WWE Hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors

WWE made massive headlines on Thursday when the company announced that it was hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the executive directors for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live going forward. While numerous wrestlers congratulated the two on their new positions via social media, Braun Strowman turned out to be one of the first Superstars to go on record with his thoughts on the two joining the respective creative teams.

“It’s just more creative that’s going to help everybody out,” Strowman said in an interview on the It’s Mike Jones podcast. “These guys have been in the industry for a long, long time and have been very successful at what they’ve done. It’s always great to add extra minds into everything because this is such an unbelievable production that goes on to make this show happen week in and week out.”

WWE explained the pair’s roles in a press release shortly after the news broke.

“In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business,” the press release read. “The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.”

Bischoff appeared on his 83 Weeks podcast this week to thank fans to their warm reception to his return to the company. He went so far as to say joining the Blue Brand was a bigger career opportunity than being president of WCW.

“The magnitude of this opportunity and the challenge and the commitment that goes along with it is not lost on me. There’s been a couple of times over the last few days where I’ve been driving around in my truck or taking my dog for a hike and going, ‘Wow!’

“It’s not maybe, this is the biggest opportunity I’ve ever had in this industry. Granted when Bill Shaw made me president of WCW, obviously that was a very, very big moment. But I was learning on the job there. I had nothing to lose there. I was taking a company in WCW that had never turned a dollar of profit, that was such a distant number two to WWF at that time that we weren’t even really number two, a company that was fraught with a bad history and all kinds of internal issues. So I had nothing to lose. In this situation, this is an entirely different ballgame here.”

